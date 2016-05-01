Central Virginia Law Enforcement Assoc. Chooses Agent Of The Year

The Central Virginia Law Enforcement Association has honored it’s law enforcement agent of the year. Vice President Jerry Barbour recognized Appomattox County Sheirff’s Deputy C.N. Tanner as the organization’s agent of the year. Tanner was nominated by De0puty COurtney Griffin, who read a letter during the meeting, explaining the during Tanner’s six year career, he has excelled at everything he has taken on. Griifn said Tanner has been instrumental in helping the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office upgrade its computer systems, as well.