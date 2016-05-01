Tree Trimming December 19th & 20th on North Main Street

The Town of Farmville Public Works Department will be trimming trees on December 19th and 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The section of North Main Street between the two entrances to West Osborne Road will be blocked for tree trimming of limbs that are high and overhanging North Main Street. Through traffic will be detoured onto West Osborne Road. Residents and patrons to the businesses located in the blocked section will be allowed access.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation. If you have any concerns or questions, please call Farmville Public Works at 434-392-3331.