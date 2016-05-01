Route 20 Scheduled For Safety Upgrades In Buckingham County

Construction is expected to begin in March of next year on upgrades to Route 20 in Buckingham County. VDOT Engineer Scot Shippee recently spoke to the county board of supervisors, telling them that the 5-million dollar project will focus on safety improvements. In the past five years, Shippee said there has been 160 crashes on the 19-mile stretch of Route 20. Nine people died. projects will include widening the shoulders, creating new raised center line markers with reflectors, upgrading guardrails and installing rumble strips.