Longwood Honors Bands to Perform at 27th Annual Event

The 23rd annual Longwood Honors Jazz Ensemble and the 27th annual Honors Concert Band performances will be held on Friday, January 12, at 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium at Longwood University. More than 120 outstanding musicians representing 13 area high schools will combine to form these ensembles under the direction of Longwood Department of Music faculty members Dr. Charles Kinzer and Dr. Gordon Ring.

In the Honors Bands tradition, the performances will include guest soloists and conductors with each group. This year’s jazz soloists will be Farmville-area pianist Stan Smith and Randolph-Henry High School band director Derek Ramsey on saxophone. The Concert Band performance will include two composers conducting their own works. Former Prince Edward County High School band director Seth Taft, a current University of Colorado doctoral student, will conduct his composition, “Sunburst,” and James Meredith of Lynchburg will conduct his arrangement of Sergei Prokofiev’s “March, Op. 99.”

Area high schools and directors who will be participating are: Altavista, Mario Ruiz; Amelia County, Ryan Stahl; Appomattox County, Bryan Allgood; Buckingham County, Daniel Naquin; Fork Union Military Academy, Bruce Patterson; Fuqua School, Camille Rabon; Goochland County, Mark Givens; Lunenberg Central, Maurice Ellis; Nottoway County, Katherine Lusk; Petersburg, Clyde Boswell; Powhatan County, Nicholas Snead; Prince Edward County, Tiarrah Crouch; and Randolph-Henry, Derek Ramsey.

Admission to the concert is free, and the public is invited to hear these fine high school musicians.