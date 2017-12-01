PE Middle School Reaches Out

Prince Edward County Middle School “adopted” C.E. King Middle School in Houston, TX which was severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey. Students and teachers raised money through jean days, hat days, and donations.

Attached is a photo of our group with a check for C. E. King Middle School.

Photo:

Front row: Cheryl Tharp, Librarian; Ashondra Robertson; Brenda Walton, Bookkeeper; Dr. Julie Gilliam, Principal; Nia Davis; Elizabeth McElfresh; Amaja’ Lewis; Jeanine Garrett, Asst. Principal

Back row: Dr. Maurice Smith, Asst. Principal; Monay Johnson; Raven Moore; Jocelyn Spigler; Sion Reed; Alani Walton; Khalil Johnson