Two Killed In Mecklenburg County Crash Monday

Two people have died after a tragic crash in Mecklenburg County. A statement from Virginia State Police says troopers responded to the scene of the crash Monday at about 5pm on Route 47, just south of Twin Drive. The driver of a 2010 Buick Enclave reportedly crossed the center line and struck a northbound Ford F250 pickup truck head on. Both of the drivers were killed. The Buick driver is identified as 64 year-old Julia McInturf, of Chase City. The driver of the Ford pickup is identified as 64 year-old Steve Parks, also of Chase City. Two passengers in the Buick were also critically injured.