State Regulators Allow Pipeline Permit

Virgina regulators have approved a water certification permit for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The decision came at the meeting of the Virginia State Water Control Board on Tuesday. The permit is issued based on the company, Dominion Energy, meeting certain criteria to strengthen water quality protections along the route of the pipeline through West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina. A statement from Dominion on Tuesday says that the company will work closely with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to complete all remaining approvals in a timely manner and ensure that they meet all conditions of the certification. A portion of the pipeline will run through Buckingham County, where it has faced strong opposition from local residents.