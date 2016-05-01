Dollar General Store Vote Likely To Come Tonight (Tuesday)

Also a big deal on tonight’s agenda for the Prince Edward County Commissioners will be proposed Dollar General store, along with a look at how densely populated a local subdivision can be. The Dollar General store has been the focus of much debate. Right now, the proposed site for the new store is at Holman Mill Road and Route 45. The developer is asking for that land to be re-zoned from A2 Agricultural General to B2 Limited Business. However, some nearby residents in the homes surrounding the proposed store site are strongly opposed to the store. The North Carolina developers say there is no land anywhere in that part of the county that is zoned as limited business and that they want to build the store to serve the residents in a good manner. The county planning commission has already voted unanimously to reject the re-zoning request, but the commissioners do not have to follow that recommendation.