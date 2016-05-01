Appomattox School Board Meeting Location Changed

The location of the December 14, 2017 Regular Monthly Business Meeting of the Appomattox County School Board has been changed:

From: School Administration Building

To: Appomattox County High School Cafeteria

The location change is necessary to accommodate the recognition of the 2017 VHSL Class 2 State Champion Golf Team and the 2017 VHSL Class 2 State Champion Football Team.

The meeting will begin at 5:00 p.m., as originally scheduled.

Those attending the School Board Meeting should use the parking lot off of Route 727 as a concert will be held in the auditorium utilizing the parking lot off of Evergreen Avenue.