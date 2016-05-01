Missing Essex County Girl

Virginia State Police issued an endangered and missing child alert for an Essex County girl Ssaturday. 14 year-old Elise Kristine Wenig was last seen at Essex County High School on Friday, December 8th and may be in the company of her mother, Jennifer Sherman-Wenig, who is 34 years old. According to a statement from VSP, Elise is a white female, 5’1″ tall and weigh about 150 pounds., She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a long, black coat along with a black Adidas hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. She wears pink glasses and has a nose ring. If you have any information, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement agency. VSP provided no other details about the circumstances surrounding the girl’s disappearance, but did stress that this was NOT considered an Amber Alert.