2017 Honor Society Inducted

This week the high school held the 2017 National Honor Society Fall Induction Ceremony.

29 Students were inducted.

This photo was taken by student photographer Sarah Townsend!

Pictured L-R beginning with back row:

1: Trevor Toney, Katrina Carrera, Jalynn Camp, Clare Calhoun, Mackenzie Morris, Angelo Militello, Aaron Weese

2: Jordan Mayo, Ellis Jones, Aladria Davis, Edaisha Hicks, Ross Baldwin, Benjamin Roberts

3: Meghan Williams, Lacy Lopez, Tamara Marshall, Amyah Perkins, Salma Muhammad, Meghan Lehman, Rayhana Johnson

4: Rachel Kinzer, Hannah Reamer, Taniyah Manns, Eboni Green, Nia Long, Jalynn Hicks

Not pictured but are also new members: Jada Berryman, Logan Camden, Maliyah Patton