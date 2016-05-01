2017 VHSL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS POSTPONED UNTIL SUNDAY

Charlottesville, Va. – Due to the winter weather advisory forecast of 4-6 inches of snow expected across various parts of Virginia beginning Friday night through Saturday, all championship football games for all Classes scheduled for Saturday, December 9 are postponed and are re-scheduled for Sunday, December 10. This decision was reached with the utmost concern for travel safety for all participants, teams, and fans.

All kickoff times remain the same and at the same locations.

Sunday, December 10 Schedule

Class 1 Final at Salem – Riverheads (11-2) vs. Chilhowie (11-3) – Noon

Class 2 Final at Salem – Appomattox County (13-1) vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton – 4:30 pm

Class 3 Final at William & Mary – Heritage-Lynchburg (13-1) vs. Hopewell (10-4) – Noon

Class 4 Final at William & Mary – Louisa County (14-0) vs. Salem-Salem (12-2) – 5:30 pm

Class 5 Final at Hampton University – Highland Springs (13-1) vs. Tuscarora (12-2) – Noon

Class 6 Final at Hampton University – Westfield (14-0) vs. Oscar Smith (12-2) – 4:30 pm