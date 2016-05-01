Fluvanna County Crash Leaves Elderly Man Dead

We begin in Fluvanna County, where Virginia State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly crash. It happened Wednesday. A statement from VSP says shortly after 7 a.m, a 1999 Ford Escort was traveling northbound on Route 659, or Kents Store Way, about 1.4 miles north of Route 601 (Venable Road). The sedan ran off the right side of the road and struck two trees. The driver – identified as 80 year-old Edmond R. Kent, of Kents Store, – was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There were no passengers inside the vehicle.