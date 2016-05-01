VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN FLUVANNA COUNTY

Shortly after 7 a.m. yesterday (Dec. 6, 2017), Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a fatal crash in Fluvanna County.

A 1999 Ford Escort was traveling northbound on Route 659 (Kents Store Way) about 1.4 miles north of Route 601 (Venable Road) when the sedan ran off the right side of the road and struck two trees. The driver – Edmond R. Kent, 80, of Kents Store, Va. – was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There were no passengers inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

STORY SUBMITTED BY:

Susan Rowland

Public Relations Coordinator

Virginia State Police