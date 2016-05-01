Jhonnatan Medina Alvarez Tabbed Men’s Tennis Coach at LWU

Former professional international tennis player Jhonnatan Medina Alvarez has been selected as the next head coach of the Longwood men’s tennis program, Longwood athletics director Troy Austin announced Thursday.

The director and owner of the JM Tennis Academy at Metro West Golf and Tennis Club, Alvarez was a long-time, highly-ranked professional that competed in the Venezuelan Davis Cup and at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open as a junior player.

“We’re excited to welcome Jhonnatan to the Longwood family,” Austin said. “With his professional experience, along with his resume as a teacher, Jhonnatan brings a lot to a program that’s already on the rise. He has hit the ground running from the moment he stepped on campus, and we look forward to his commitment to developing this team’s wealth of young talent.”

Medina Alvarez enjoyed a decorated playing career, achieving ITF Junior rankings of No. 29 in singles and No. 39 in doubles, along with ATP World Rankings of No. 370 in singles and No. 458 in doubles. He won eight gold medals and five silver medals at the Venezuela National Games, two bronze medals at the Central American Games and won several future titles as well in Venezuela, Brazil, Ecuador and Italy.

The fourth coach of the Longwood men’s program in the institution’s Division I era, Alvarez will take over for 2017 Big South Coach of the Year Pierre Tafelski, who resigned to take a position with the Boise State men’s program this fall.

“My vision is to bring all the knowledge that I gathered playing professionally for 10 years to upgrade the strategies and the ability to adapt that our players need during practices and matches to succeed,” Medina Alvarez said. “This is an amazing opportunity for me to be part of something bigger than myself. As a tennis player, you always have the mindset of thinking individually, but I felt passionate about what Longwood is trying to create with student-athletes and I am here to continue the tradition of developing great people.”

Following his professional playing days, Medina Alvarez moved on to the private sector of coaching. At the JM Tennis Academy, he was responsible for creating and overseeing all tennis programs and activities, coaching high-level junior and tour-level adult players, creating instructional programs, coordinating schedules for all courts and coaching four women’s tennis teams at Metro West. As the director and owner of the JM Tennis Academy, Medina Alvarez was head coach for the W.A.I.T. League women’s tennis, which offers clinics to accommodate various levels of tennis.

Medina Alvarez also has experience as an assistant coach at the Bay Hill Golf & Lodge where he ran private lessons, group clinics and youth academies.

Before his time in the Sunshine State of Florida at the JM Tennis Academy and Bay Hill, Medina Alvarez worked at the prestigious Euro Tennis Academy – a top-ranked academy that caters to adults and youth of various tennis skill levels.

Medina Alvarez also oversaw The Jhonnatan Medina Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization in Caracas, Venezuela, established to help adults, youths and tennis players without economic resources desiring to learn and train in the sport of tennis.

Throughout his professional career, Medina Alvarez has intensive advanced tennis training with legendary coaches including Raul Viver, Ruben Puerta, Juan Carlos Bianchi, Jimmy Zsymanky, Pedro Posada, Jorge Todero, Pedro Blanco and the Chris Evert Tennis Academy.

Medina Alvarez’s first team at Longwood will feature a stacked lineup led by reigning Big South Freshman of the Year Amadeo Blasco, who enters the spring season as the No. 122 player in the nation after becoming the first Lancer to compete in the ITA Atlantic Regional quarterfinals. Blasco headlines a young squad that made its first Big South quarterfinals appearance last season and continued that success with a five flight championships over three fall tournaments this year.

Joining Blasco in the potent lineup are fall tournament champions Julian Farthing – who already sits in the top-10 all-time wins list as a junior, Arthur Bardellotto – who had a 15-win freshman showing last season and Raisei Sakai – who spent much of the fall season near the top of the rotation while serving as Blasco’s doubles partner.

The Lancers will make their official debut under Medina Alvarez in the 2017 season opener at Mary Washington on Saturday, Feb. 3, at noon in Fredericksburg, Va.

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

Derrick Bennington

Athletics Communications Assistant

Longwood University