Buckingham County Calves Test Positive For Rabies

Two calves from the New Store area of Buckingham County have tested positive for rabies. The positive results were returned November 30th. Several people who had contact with the sick calves are currently undergoing rabies post-exposure vaccinations, according to a statement from the Piedmont Health District. This makes 7 confirmed rabid animals in Buckingham so far in 2017. The other 5 were wild skunks. Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It can call any mammals, including humans, who get sick from it… although human cases of rabies in the US are fairly rare because of vaccinations. The Piedmont Health District reminds everyone to vaccinate their pets and keep them updated.