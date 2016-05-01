MRS. GWENDOLYN MCGUAIGE-HICKS APPOINTED PRINCIPLE AT PECHS

On November 9th, 2017 Dr. Barbara A. Johnson, Superintendent of Prince Edward County Public Schools announced that the Prince Edward County School Board approved the recommendation to appoint Mrs. Gwendolyn McQuaige-Hicks as the Principal of Prince Edward County High School. Mrs. McQuaige-Hicks is a career educator and has worked with our students and communities as an elementary, middle, and high school administrator. “Committed to excellence and the shared vision of Prince Edward County Public Schools, I am confident that she will continue to support students, staff, and families.” stated Dr. Johnson. Mrs. McQuaige-Hicks responded with “I am humbled. It is truly heartfelt. I am honored to have been selected; I have always put education at the forefront of everything. I have been placed in a position where I can be a dream maker to so many young people.”

Mrs. McQuaige-Hicks attended Prince Edward County Public Schools as a child, graduated from Longwood University, taught in the middle and high school and has been at the administrative level in all three schools. The majority of the current high school students have been with McQuaige-Hicks through their entire academic career. Both of Mrs. McQuaige-Hicks’ parents (now deceased) taught at Prince Edward County High School. Mrs. McQuaige-Hicks spoke fondly of her parents sharing how special it is to walk the same halls that her parents once walked. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about my parents.” She shared.

As we continue toward our vision of United in Excellence., we know that Mrs. McQuaige-Hicks is the person to lead the high school in the right direction.