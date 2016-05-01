SIXTY-SIX PECHS STUDENTS AWARDED ACADEMIC JACKETS

Sixty-six Prince Edward High School seniors were awarded academic jackets during a banquet on November 28th. Jackets were given to those students who earned a 3.2 cumulative or better GPA (Grade Point Average) by the end of their junior year of high school. Students and their families gathered for an evening which included a catered dinner, jazz music, guest speakers and a special slide show that featured the recipients as babies compared to now. Parents expressed their gratitude by saying the event was “warm, heartfelt and special.” Mrs. McQuaige- Hicks, Principal, stated that “Having sixty-six students rise to the occasion is the epitome of our vision and mission.” She also shared that it was wonderful to see the students wear their jackets to school following the ceremony. While the event was a collaborative effort, Mrs. McQuaige-Hicks gave most of the credit to her counseling team for the planning and behind the scenes work.