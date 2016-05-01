SAFETY PROJECT PLANNED FOR RT. 20, BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

Over $5 million was identified in Six-Year Improvement Plan (SYIP) of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for safety improvements along the Route 20, corridor in Buckingham County beginning in March 2018. Interested citizens may meet with VDOT staff at 6:00 PM on December 11, 2017, prior to the December Board of Supervisors meeting, at the Buckingham County Administration Building, 13380 West James Anderson Hwy Buckingham, VA 23921.

In the past five years (September 2012 through August 2017), there have been 160 total crashes on the 19.05-mile segment of Route 20 in Buckingham County. Of these, 60 were identified as roadway departure crashes, which include head-on, sideswipe – opposite direction, non-collision and fixed object – off road crashes. There have been a total of nine fatal crashes during this five-year period, eight of which were classified as roadway departure crashes. The proposed work is being done in an effort to systemically reduce the frequency and severity of roadway departure crashes on the Route 20 corridor in Buckingham County.

The project, paid for with Highway Safety Improvement Funds (HSIP), will improve the corridor of Route 20 from Route 15 to the Albemarle/Buckingham County line. The scope of this project will include widening shoulders, establishing a consistent lane width, installing new centerline raised pavement markers and 6-inch edge lines, upgrading guardrail where appropriate, and installing sinusoidal shoulder rumble strips, referred to as mumble strips due to the reduced noise outside of a vehicle compared to a standard rumble strip.

The rumble strips will alert drivers when they are deviating from the travel lane toward the edge of pavement and allow them to correct their course. The additional visual cues provided by the raised pavement markers and larger edge lines along with a more consistent lane width will help traveling motorists better anticipate the roadway surface under normal and adverse operating conditions.

It is anticipated that all work on this project that will occur within existing right of way and no trees will be removed along the roadway.