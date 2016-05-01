ACHS RAIDERS FB TEAM HEADED TO 3RD STRAIGHT STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

The Appomattox County High School Football Team claimed a spot to their third straight State Championship Game with their 23-20 win over the Union High School Bears at Bullitt Field in Big Stone Gap on Saturday December 2.

The team built up a 20-0 lead in the first half of the game. Collen Shaw returned the opening kick-off to the Union 34 yard line. Four plays later Jaylen Holland scored the first of three Appomattox touchdowns. Josh Ellis then returned a Union punt for a 64 yard touchdown late in the first quarter to put the Raiders up 14-0. With 11 seconds left in the half, Javon Scruggs scored the third touchdown to make the score 20-0. The Bears came out strong in the second half scoring 14 unanswered points to cut the lead to 20-14. Appomattox got a field goal from kicker Nick Fariss late in the 4th quarter to extend their lead to 23-14. Union scored a touchdown with 59 seconds left to cut the lead to 23-20. The ensuing on-side kick-off went out of bounds giving Appomattox the ball and sealed the victory. The team will play R.E. Lee-Staunton on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 p.m. in the Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia.

The Raiders will be leaving Appomattox County High School at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 9 to head to Salem. Their route will be along Church Street to Confederate Boulevard to Route 460 West. Sherriff Barry Letterman, Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department, and the Appomattox Rescue Squad will be escorting the team from ACHS to the Appomattox/Campbell County lines. The Campbell County Sherriff’s Office and Concord Volunteer Fire Department will then escort the team to the Campbell/Bedford County lines.

Anyone who wishes to send the team off along the departure route should begin lining up off of Confederate Boulevard and Route 460 West before 9:00 a.m. Come out and support our Raiders for their send off Saturday morning and in Salem as they go for a third state championship!

CONTRIBUTED BY:

Dorinda G. Grasty, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Appomattox County Public Schools