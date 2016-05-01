Human Remains Found Near Chase City Still Unidentified

Investigators in Mecklenburg County continue looking into human remains that were found in late November. Chief Jay Jordan says police were called to a field off North Main Street near the Dollar General in Chase City on Tuesday, November 21st. A contracting crew reportedly made the discovery as they were cutting right of ways for Dominion Power. The skeltal remains were found in a grassy field, Jordan says. Virginia State Police have been called in to help in the case. If you know anything, you’re asked to call local authorities.