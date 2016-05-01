DMV Connect To Set Up Shop In Dillwyn Tuesday

DMV Connect will be in Dillwyn tomorrow (TUESDAY) in order to help more Virginians with motor vehicle registration transactions. According to a statement from DMV, the DMV Connect program helps bring its services to you by giving access to common transactions including drivers licenses, ID cards for kids, adults and veterans, vehicle titles and registrations, and handicapped parking placards. You’ll also be able to purchase EZ Pass transponders and set up your account. The DMV Connect operation will set up at 16954 Oak Street in Dillwyn all day Tuesday.