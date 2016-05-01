APPOMATTOX HIGH SCHOOL PREPARES TEACHERS FOR TOMORROW

In partnership with Lynchburg College, Appomattox County High School (ACHS) offers the Teachers for Tomorrow (TFT) Program. It is a “grow your own” program for students interested in pursuing a career in teaching. The program is designed to attract teacher candidates from high school students to the field of education through exposure to a world-class curriculum and hands-on experience that focuses on teaching.

The Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow (TFT) Program fosters student interest, understanding, and appreciation of the teaching profession and allows high school junior and senior students to explore careers in education. Students build a foundation for teaching, while they learn the history, structure and governance of teaching. They apply professional teaching techniques in the classroom and during field internships. Students from ACHS receive four credits from Lynchburg College toward their teaching degree.

Appomattox County High School has offered these students the opportunity to take the Para Professional Certification Exam to assist them on their journey to becoming Teaching Assistants and Teachers. Highly Qualified Paraprofessionals provide instructional assistance in programs supported with Title I, Part A funds and must meet federal highly qualified standards.

All Title I paraprofessionals must have a high school diploma or its recognized equivalent. They must also meet a rigorous standard of quality and be able to demonstrate knowledge of and the ability to assist in instructing, reading, writing, and mathematics.

The Virginia Board of Education has approved the Educational Testing Services’ ParaPro Assessment as the formal state academic paraprofessional assessment. The assessment is offered to all Teachers for Tomorrow I students and Appomattox County High School offers this class each semester. On November 15, 2017, ten ACHS Teachers for Tomorrow I students successfully passed their credentialing exam as part of the program.

CONTRIBUTED BY:

Dorinda G. Grasty, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Appomattox County Public Schools