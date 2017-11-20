Education for Employment Class Receives Job Coaching

Mrs. Draper’s students are receiving job coaching in the school district as part of transition planning. Three days a week three students travel to the Elementary School with Miss Clark, paraprofessional, to work (non-paid job experience) for the Accelerated Reading Lab. The students’ duties are to collect all the books from each classroom, check the books into the computer system, re-check the next grades’ books, package the new books, and deliver the books to the classrooms. This program teaches them how to follow a work schedule, report to their job assignment, as well as teaching them social skills necessary for the work place. They navigate their way around the school, organizing, sorting, and packing. They also have to keep track of their work hours.

Pictured L-R:

Back Row: Mindy Morris, Zachary Nunnally, Antonia Gilliam

Front Row: Miss Clark, Amanda Critzer