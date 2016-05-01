CVEC TO HOST OPEN HOUSE AND COMMUNITY ROOM DEDICATION

[Lovingston, VA] –Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) will hold an open house
and dedication ceremony of the Harlowe Vest Community Room in the newly constructed
Palmyra Division Office from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. CVEC invites
Cooperative members and community residents to join them for the dedication at 1:00, with
refreshments and building tours to follow.
CVEC Board Chairman, H.T. Brown, Jr., will provide brief remarks, dedicating the
community room in honor of Roberta I. Harlowe and Gloria W. Vest, residents of Fluvanna
County and the first two female directors to serve on the CVEC Board. Mr. Brown commented,
“Roberta Harlowe and Gloria Vest have made positive and impressive changes in their
communities while serving on this Board. I can think of no better way to honor them than to
name a room in their honor where people will gather as a community to share ideas and
fellowship.”
While the Cooperative will use the community room for Cooperative business
meetings, it will also permit community groups from the East District of the CVEC service
territory to use the room, when available and without charge. The East District includes
portions of Fluvanna, Louisa, and Orange Counties. Attendees will find the Palmyra Division
Office at 1224 Salem Church Road, off of Route 15. Those with questions may contact CVEC at
800-367-2832.
Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit, electric utility serving
more than 36,000 homes, farms and businesses in the rural portions of 14 Virginia counties. For
more information, visit www.mycvec.com.