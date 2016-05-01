CVEC TO HOST OPEN HOUSE AND COMMUNITY ROOM DEDICATION

[Lovingston, VA] –Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) will hold an open house

and dedication ceremony of the Harlowe Vest Community Room in the newly constructed

Palmyra Division Office from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. CVEC invites

Cooperative members and community residents to join them for the dedication at 1:00, with

refreshments and building tours to follow.

CVEC Board Chairman, H.T. Brown, Jr., will provide brief remarks, dedicating the

community room in honor of Roberta I. Harlowe and Gloria W. Vest, residents of Fluvanna

County and the first two female directors to serve on the CVEC Board. Mr. Brown commented,

“Roberta Harlowe and Gloria Vest have made positive and impressive changes in their

communities while serving on this Board. I can think of no better way to honor them than to

name a room in their honor where people will gather as a community to share ideas and

fellowship.”

While the Cooperative will use the community room for Cooperative business

meetings, it will also permit community groups from the East District of the CVEC service

territory to use the room, when available and without charge. The East District includes

portions of Fluvanna, Louisa, and Orange Counties. Attendees will find the Palmyra Division

Office at 1224 Salem Church Road, off of Route 15. Those with questions may contact CVEC at

800-367-2832.

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit, electric utility serving

more than 36,000 homes, farms and businesses in the rural portions of 14 Virginia counties. For

more information, visit www.mycvec.com.