CVEC Appoints Dillwyn Man To Board

The board of directors for Central Virginia Electric Cooperative has voted to appoint Dr. Brian D. Bates of Dillwyn, to an open seat on the Electric Cooperative Board. The vacant Director position was the result of the unexpected passing of Robert Duncan in August. Dr. Bates was selected from a group of potential candidates who met the Director qualifications outlined in the CVEC Bylaws and who expressed interest in the Director position. He will serve until the next Annual Meeting in June of 2018 and will be eligible for election to the Board by the CVEC membership at that time. Bates has been a Professor of Anthropology at Longwood University since 1994 and served as Chair of the department for nine years through 2015. Dr. Bates will represent members in the South District of the CVEC service territory, which includes portions of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Cumberland, Goochland and Prince Edward Counties.