VBS Partners with MPI

Virginia Broadcast Solutions (VBS), a division of the Virginia Association of Broadcasters (VAB), is excited to announce a partnership with Media Partners, Inc. (MPI) which will combine the power and assets of VBS and the VAB with a full-service advertising agency. MPI, which has an office in Lynchburg, Virginia, already serves a variety of Virginia clients including Liberty University, Centra Health, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia, and WSET, among others. The VAB represents TV and radio station members from across the state. Thus, the combination of VBS’ media relationships with experience and expertise of MPI creates an agency with capabilities unmatched by any in the state of Virginia.