LWU ATHLETICS TO TAKE PART IN #GIVINGTUESDAY INITIATIVE

FARMVILLE, Va. – Part of a national initiative for philanthropy taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 28, Longwood Athletics and the Lancer Club Advisory Board will once again take part in #GivingTuesday.

The Lancer Club is committed to increasing Longwood’s scholarship portfolio and closing the athletics scholarship gap. Donations will aid towards the goal of raising $40,000 in new scholarship funding during the 2017-18 academic year. Donations will be accepted at https://give.longwood.edu/LOS throughout the day Tuesday.

All donations will aid Longwood Athletics in its ability to provide financial aid to deserving students who excel both in the classroom and on the field. Scholarship aid is critical to both championing college affordability and increasing the competitiveness of Longwood’s 14 NCAA Division I programs.

The Lancer Club Advisory Board, through its development efforts, strives to support a broad-based intercollegiate athletics program at Longwood University by providing student-athletes the opportunity to achieve academic and athletic excellence. The board is comprised of alumni, sponsors, and friends of Longwood Athletics.