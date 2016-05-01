Charlotte Court House Man Maintains Innocence In Child Sex Charges Dating Back To 1979

A Charlotte Court House Man has entered what’s known as an Alford Plea in a case accusing him of aggravated sexual battery of a 13 year-old girl. Billy Dunn was charged back in April. A few days after the original charge, prosecutors brought an additional charge involving the sexual battery of another girl less than 13 years old that allegedly took place in 2001. Then in June, A third charge alleging Dunn sexually battered another child in 1979 was lodged. In his Alford Plea, Dunn – now 74 years-old – maintains that he is innocent of all charges, but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him. The plea also means the victims will not be forced to testify in court. A sentenceing hearing is scheduled for late February.