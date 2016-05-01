Fire Hydrant Flushing In Buckingham County

You might notice some fire hydrants gushing with water in Buckingham County the next few weeks. A statement from the county says that the water department will be flushing fire hydrants through the middle of December in order to show that there is adequate pressure. Fire hydrant flushing is scheduled to begin December 4th, running for about two weeks. During this time, Buckingham County residents may notice some discoloration of their water. However, the water is still safe for consumption. You may wish to take some precautions while doing white laundry, however, The Buckingham County Water Plant apologizes for any inconvenience.