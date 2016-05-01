APPOMATTOX COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL CLAIMS REGION 2C FB CHAMPIONSHIP

The Appomattox County High School Football Team claimed the Region 2C Championship on Friday November 24 at Glenvar High School, defeating the Glenvar Highlanders by a score of 26-14.  The Raiders qualified for the Region Championship with wins over Martinsville by a score of 49-23 on November 10 and Giles by a score of 45-14, on November 17.

The game was delayed by about 30 minutes due to a power outage.  Even so, the Raiders started strong scoring the first seventeen points of the game, building a halftime lead of 17-0.  The Highlanders came out and scored quickly in the 3rd quarter cutting the lead to 17-7. ACHS kicker Nick Fariss added a field goal to make the score 20-7 late in the 3rd quarter.  Glenvar scored a touchdown with just under 4 minutes left in the game to cut the lead to 20-14.  On the next ACHS drive, quarterback Javon Scruggs hit wide receiver De’Von Graves for a 51-yard touchdown pass to seal the victory 26-14. With this win, the Appomattox County High School Raiders have qualified for the State Semi-Final game that will be played on Saturday December 2 at 3:00 p.m. against Union High School at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

The Raiders  head to the state semi-final game Saturday!

