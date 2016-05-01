Fatal Crash In Appomattox County

We’re learning of a deadly crash last week in Appomattox County. Virginia State Police Spokesperson Corinne Gellar says it happened Wednesday, Novermber 22nd just before 4pm on Route 727 near RObinson Road.

A 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling along Route 727 when it crossed the center line and struck a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck head-on. The impact of that crash caused the Ford Ranger to strike a 2000 Honda Civic. Meanwhile, a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended the Ford F-150. The Grand Cherokee then ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is identified as 50 year-old Marcellus Pannell, of Charlotte, North Carolina. He was pronoucned dead at the scene.