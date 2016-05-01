TRIAD Senior Meeting December 8th

Prince Edward County TRIAD invites local senior citizens and their friends to celebrate the season through fun, food and door prizes. The guest speaker will be Bonnie Scimone of the Virginia Resource for Health and Aging. Along with door prizes, there will be free lunch and lots of vendor freebies. The meeting will be December 8th at noon at the Fireman’s Arena, which is located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville. For more information, you can contact City Spokesperson Kate Oicket Eggleston at 434-298-6897.