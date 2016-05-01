LWU PROFESSOR AND STUDENT PERPARE TO MAKE MUSICAL SHINE IN NY

Farmville, Va.—Black Friday will be an intense, stressful and rewarding day for Longwood theatre professor Scott Chapman (ch AE p – m un), but not because he’s looking to score the best shopping deals. Instead, Chapman will be in New York serving as lighting designer for the Big Apple premiere of Kris Kringle The Musical at The Town Hall theater just off Broadway.

It’s a significant opportunity for Chapman, as well as for Longwood senior Elton Bradley, who is assisting on the production and gets to share in the excitement.

This is the second time Chapman, assistant professor of theatre and resident scenic and lighting designer at Longwood, has been involved in producing this show. He previously served as lighting designer when it premiered in Cleveland in 2015. The production was revised last year, and this will be the premiere of the reworked version.

In moving to New York and the midtown Manhattan venue, this year’s show is a bigger-scale production and has more prominent names involved, Chapman noted.

Bradley, a senior theatre major whose primary focus is lighting design and technology, will serve as assistant lighting designer and run the light board during the production. Bradley is already familiar with the equipment because the theater is using the same light board that Longwood has on campus.

Chapman and Bradley will drive to New York on Sunday, Nov. 19. During the first part of the week, they will be involved in attending rehearsals and the load-in of equipment at the venue. Then comes an orchestra rehearsal on Thanksgiving Day.

The show runs for two performances on Nov. 24 at The Town Hall, a historic venue located on West 43rd Street, in between Sixth Avenue and Broadway. Chapman and Bradley will travel back to Farmville on Saturday, the day after the production wraps.

Chapman and Bradley have been involved in production meetings via conference call since they found out in early October they would have a role in the production. Chapman has been talking to the theater’s in-house electricians about the equipment and setup.

One challenge the Longwood team faces is that the theater is in the process of switching over their conventional lighting to LED lighting. LED lighting provides greater flexibility in the design process. Another aspect of the job that will make it a different experience is that many theaters in New York are union houses. Chapman can direct where he wants the lights to go, but only a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local One can move and place the equipment. In Cleveland, he and the student assistant, Matthew Brehm, hung and ran cable for the lights for the show.

Bradley, who has been very involved in Longwood’s theatre program and most recently worked on the production of Everyman, will get a firsthand lesson in the importance of being a collaborative team player on a major-scale production.

Kris Kringle The Musical is the tale of a young, starry-eyed toymaker, Kris Kringle, who crosses paths with an evil New York City toy company CEO and finds himself wrapped up in a magical curse with the power to destroy Christmas. He teams up with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the beautiful Evelyn Noel, a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to bring home the message of what Christmas is really about.

The performances will benefit The Singing Angels, a Cleveland-based charity with a mission to “encourage, foster and cultivate positive youth development by engaging youth from all communities in quality music and performing arts education.”

The show is narrated by legendary actress Cathy Rigby, who starred in the title role in Peter Pan on Broadway. The production is being directed by Pierre-Jacques Brault, with Gerald Goehring, a Tony- and Grammy-nominated producer who was lead producer for A Christmas Story, the Musical, and John E. Thomas, the Tony-nominated producer of Little Women the Musical, serving as executive producers.