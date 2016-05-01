ACHS STUDENDS PARTICIPATE IN MODEL U.N. AT HAMPDEN-SYDNEY COLLEGE

Fifteen Appomattox County High School (ACHS) students participated in the Model United Nations (UN) at Hampden-Sydney College November 16-18, 2017. Nathan Simpson, Colleen Caldwell, Lydia Parrott, Cheyenne Moore, Tywan Haskins, Daniel Poole, Skylar Wilhoit, Everett Phelps, Erin Page, Samantha Paulette, Cassidy Carter, Samantha Shirey, Daniel Baldwin, Amber Lewis, and Ashlyn Lewis spent the three days learning Robert’s Rules for Debate, making motions for moderated and unmoderated caucuses, writing resolutions, becoming signatories on resolutions, and learning how the UN deals with world crisis.

During the three days, students debated a variety of issues including, Empowering Women and Girls in Rural Contexts, The Right to Privacy and Expression in the Digital Age and/or Cyber Security and Protecting against Cyber Warfare, and Ensuring Equitable Access to Education.

The Model United Nations ended with awards and a banquet. The top award, Best Delegation, went to ACHS’s Nathan Simpson who represented the country of the United States. Congratulations to Nathan Simpson for earning this distinction.

During this event, students had opportunities to reach out to students from other schools. They also honed their public speaking abilities during debates.

Appomattox County Public Schools wishes to congratulate our 15 students who participated in this event, the top award winner for Best Delegation Nathan Simpson, and their teacher, Stephanie Tyree.