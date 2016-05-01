Prince Edward Church Safety Meeting Date Changed

The Farmville Police Department’s safety awareness meeting has been changed. All house of worship in Prince Edward County have been invited to the meeting, which will be guided by the Farmville Police and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Offices. The meeting is now scheduled for November 27th at 6pm. It will be held in the Farmville Town Council Chambers. Notice that the date has been moved up by one day. The Farmville Police Department and Prince Edward County Sheriff apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.