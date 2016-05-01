Suspicious Death In Buckingham County

Buckingham County investigators say they’r elooking into a suspicious death. According to a news release, Virginia State Police are also helping with the case first reported on Friday in the 7600 block of Bridgeport Road, or State Route 652 in the Arvonia area. Deputies arrived and found 74 year-old Marshall MacArthur Newton deceased inside a home. Sheriff Billy Kidd Junior says he wants to bring the necessary closure to Newton’s family and is sorry for their loss, but he is not explaining any details as to how Newton died. He IS, however, asking anyone who may have seen or heard from Marshall Newton within the past two weeks – or who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles around his property – or noticed anyone with him – to contact detectives at 434-969-1772. Callers can always remain anonymous.