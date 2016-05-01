BUCKINGHAM COUNTY MAN’S DEATH INVESTIGATED

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, are currently investigating an unattended death under suspicious circumstances. The incident was reported on Friday, November 10th, 2017 in the 7600 block of Bridgeport Road (State Route 652) in the Arvonia area of Buckingham County. Deputies summoned to the scene found Marshall “Peter” McArthur Newton, age 74, deceased.

Sheriff Kidd is quoted: “My heart and prayers go out to the family for their loss. My hope is to bring the necessary closure to the family as quickly as possible, and I offer my sincere condolences. However, this is an active investigation, and I must ask the community for their assistance. Anyone who may have seen or heard from Mr. Newton within the past two weeks, or may have seen any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area, or noticed anyone with him, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office and provide that information.”

Anyone that thinks they may have information helpful to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772. Any caller who wishes to remain anonymous may do so.