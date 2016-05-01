Madison Heights Woman Runs Over Husband In Front Of Troopers

Virginia State Police are investigating an incident that took place Thursday in Amherst County. A statement from VSP spokesperson COrinne Gellar says troopers were called to a parking lot in the 200 block of Amelon Square Plaza in Madison Heights, northeast of Lynchburg. Once there, they found 27 year-old Angel Crews and her 23 year-old husband were fighting. Crews jumped in her minivan and drove over her husband, who was standing int he parking lot. She then stoppped the vehicle and remained at the scene with the troopers. The husband, whom troopers are not identifying, was taken t a Lynchburg hospital and then flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Crews was arrested and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder, reckless driving and assault against a family member.