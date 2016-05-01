Help Farmville to Win Award

After thousands of nominations from small towns all over the country, Deluxe Corporation today announced the 20 communities that are in the running for season 3 of the highly acclaimed Small Business Revolution – Main Street series.

Your Chamber entered our awesome town and we are top 20! Now we need your help. Please take the survey below and let’s see if we can make the TOP 10!!

https://dresearch.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5ySq35QicGIRgTX

Following an announcement on December 12 for the Top 10, representatives from Deluxe will travel to the towns in early 2018 to then narrow them down to five or six, who will compete in a nationwide vote when the winner is announced in late February. All announcements regarding season three can be found on SmallBusinessRevolution.org.

Thank you for taking the survey and GO Farmville!!!