Farmville Chamber Host November Meeting

Once a month, the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce holds a lunch at The Woodland for chamber members and guests to enjoy a delicious meal while hearing about upcoming events and progress in the community. And this Monday, November 13th, things were no different. With over 70 people in attendance, the excitement was evident. Brad Watson, Chair of the Chamber, guided those present through the lunch, keeping the mood light while also efficiently moving the event along and introducing each speaker. One such speaker was Rucker Snead from United Way of Prince Edward County, which is a co-op human services agency that focuses on problems in the local community and how to fix them. Snead said that the group is looking to surpass the amount of money they raised last year, which was $47,000, and are asking for donations to reach their current goal of $55,000. The funds raised will go directly back to helping the county and those interested were asked to follow up on United Way’s website.

Attendees of the lunch were awed when they got to hear from featured speaker Abby Low, a representative from the U.S. General Services Administration, about FASTC. FASTC, which stands for Foreign Affairs Security Training Center, is a current construction project in Blackstone that will allow for streamlined diplomatic training. Low explained how Diplomatic Security aims to create this $400 million center in order to provide hard-skills training to those involved in the State Department and foreign affairs personnel. The construction of this center will help Diplomatic Security consolidate their training centers by having it all in one location, and they hope the new location will train around 10,000 people annually. The center will include multiple driving tacks, tactical mazes, and firearms training in order to increase the security of U.S. employees abroad. The Chamber and its members are hopeful that by the creation of this expansive center so close to Farmville, tourism and business to the town will grow significantly.

Watson spoke also of upcoming events for the Chamber, including the Holiday House Tour, which is done in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity. Tickets are on sale now online and at the Chamber’s office for the event and are $20 or $30 if you want a boxed lunch from Uptown Coffee Cafe. The tour will be December 9th from 10AM-3PM and will include a house built by Habitat for Humanity. Tickets are also available for the Chamber’s Annual Awards and New Year’s Eve Eve Party, and the event is sure to sell out quick! Tickets for the December 30th event are $60 and can be purchased either in person or online.

The next lunch, which is $15 for guests and $5 for members, will be held at The Woodland on December 11th at 11:45AM. The Chamber would also like to thank their newest members, which are Rock River Homes, David Miller Motors, Illyria Theatre Company, Tru by Hilton, and Hotel Weyanoke.