SPCA Pets for November

Look out, November! Have we got two sweet, lovable furballs ready to be a part of your Thanksgiving feast next week — and family, forever! Check out Estelle and Dorothy, A.K.A. Dippin’ Dot, and see their attached pictures to share with your friends, family, and communities!

Even if you cannot adopt either of these lovlies, you can still help your local shelter by sharing, donating goods or monetarily — and even by kicking up your heels! Don’t forget, tickets are still on sale for our December 2nd Auction ad Dance featuring Southbound Band, live and silent auctions, appetizers, open bar, and more fun than all of our dogs’ wagging’ tails combined!

Check out www.facebook.com/holidaydonationdrive for more info, or go ahead an grab your tickets here https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3113378

Do not hesitate to call 434.315.4957 or 434.547.9908 — or email us back here! — if you have any questions. Hope to see you i n December.