ACHS Purchases New Wheel Alingment Machine For Auto Tech Students

The Appomattox County High School (ACHS) Automotive Technology Class has acquired a new wheel alignment machine to teach students basic alignment procedures. The new machine, manufactured by Hunter Engineering, was purchased using state and federal grant funding our school system receives. This machine is one of the newest machines in the area. It provides students with up-to-date and practical knowledge to be used in the field. Students can perform alignments on their own vehicles, as well as staff and school employee vehicles.

Nov. 15, 2017 10:10 PM CST

