Dominion Energy Reports Much Higher Fraud Reports

Dominion Energy says they’ve gotten more reports of scam calls around the region, with the caller posing as a Dominion employee. A statement from Dominion Energy spokesperson Janell Hancock says last Monday alone, Dominion Energy received reports of 100 scam calls. The caller insists that your account is overdue and would be cut off if payment is not received within one hour. The victim is then directed to purchase a prepaid card at a local store and call back a number provided by the scammer. The greeting at the call back number sounds exactly like Dominion’s, but it’s a fake. Since the beginning of the month, Dominion has logged nearly 27-hundred reports of fraudulent phone calls attempting to collect a debt, a nearly 50 percent increase since last year.