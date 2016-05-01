Farmville Chamber Holiday House Tour

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce is coming home for the holidays again this year with its second annual Holiday Home Tour. The 2017 event, set for Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes six Farmville homes plus a Habitat house, Longwood University’s Rotunda and the Centra Hospitality House.

“Around 200 people took the tour in 2016,” Chamber Executive Director Joy Stump said. “The home tour really set the tone for the whole holiday season last year!”

While the tour is a fundraiser for the Chamber, a local nonprofit will also receive a donation. The Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity will be the beneficiary this year, and Habitat homeowner Devonda Robinson’s home will be on the tour.

Other homeowners on this year’s tour include David and Patricia Crute, David and Wanda Whitus, Tricia and John Wingo/Inn of Barrow Street, Cannon and Lorrie Watson, Bill and Lila Reach, and Audrey Sullivan and Kent Wilhelmi.

A variety of architectural styles will be represented on the tour. The High Street home of David and Patricia Crute and the apartment of Audrey Sullivan and Kent Wilhelmi on Red Door 104’s second level reflect the early 1900s. The Second Avenue home of Lorrie and Cannon Watson was completed in 1938. Also on Second Avenue, the Reach home was built in 1950. The home of David and Wanda Whitus and the Inn at Barrow Street, home of John and Tricia Wingo, are more contemporary.

Homeowner Lila Reach, on the tour for the second year, noted that last year’s event was a great success.

“Hundreds of people came,” she said. “We were surprised and pleased — it was a great event for the Chamber and a super fun way to show off our beautiful community!”

For information and tickets visit farmvillehousetour.eventbrite.com. A box lunch, prepared by Uptown Coffee Café, may also be purchased on the house tour site.