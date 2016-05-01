Music, hot chocolate, cookies and lots of Christmas spirit to go around! Rumor has it that Santa Clause will even be there on Friday, November 17 for the Farmville Christmas Tree Lighting at High Bridge Trail Plaza. The program includes music from jazz band The Bruce Sullivan Trio starting at 4:30. Then at 5:00, music from the Fuqua School Senior Band. Then at 6pm, the illumination ceremony. Santa will make an appearance during the program and will be in the caboose after the event for pictures! Parking available at the Farmer’s Market, Riverside Park lot and municipal lots throughout town.