APPOMATTOX HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR STUDENTS SELECTED FOR ALL-DIST. CHORUS

Appomattox County Public Schools wishes to announce that on Saturday, November 11, 2017, nine Appomattox County High School (ACHS) Choir students were among the 500 students who auditioned for High School All-District Chorus at Lord Botetourt High School. The audition required students to prepare a song to sing for the judges and then sight-sing a line of music they had never seen before. The auditioning students prepared in class and after-school rehearsals to fine-tune their vocal skills. We commend the hard work of ACHS choral students Tiffany Christian, Isaiah Horsley, Alexis Kennon, Egypt Rawls, Larissa St. John, Gracie Murphy, Sarah McConville, Makayla Trent, and Haley Miller.

Three of our students scored high enough to be selected to this year’s All-District Chorus:

Freshman, Sarah McConville – Selected (for the second year in a row) as a Soprano 2 to the Treble (S-S-A) Choir

These students will represent Appomattox County High School as members of the All-District Chorus in a concert held at Christiansburg High School on February 9-10, 2018. They will have the opportunity to audition for All-State Choir during that concert. Congratulations to all of these choral students and their Choral Director, Brenda Jarrett.

SUBMITTED BY:

Dorinda G. Grasty, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Appomattox County Public Schools