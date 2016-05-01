Farmville Christmas Tree Lighting

Music, hot chocolate, cookies and lots of Christmas spirit to go around! Rumor has it that Santa Clause will even be there!

Friday, November 17 Christmas Tree Lighting

High Bridge Trail Plaza

Program:

4:30 p.m. Music from jazz band, Bruce Sullivan Trio

5:00 p.m. Music from the Fuqua School Senior Band

6:00 p.m. Illumination Ceremony

*Santa will make an appearance during the program and will be in the caboose after the event for pictures!

Parking available at the Farmer’s Market, Riverside Park lot and municipal lots throughout town.