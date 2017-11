And the on Sunday in Campbell County, troopers were called to another deadly crash along Route 29 about a half mile south of Route 714. A statement from VSP says it happened just before midnight when a 2004 Mazda 6 was northbound. The driver lost control and went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. 36 year-old Sarah Woods, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, was killed. The statement says Woods was also wearing a seat belt and was carrying no passengers.