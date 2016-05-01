One Person Killed In Nelson County Crash

A deadly crash in Nelson County Monday. In a prepared statement Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Susan Rowland says a 2005 Hyundai sedan was traveling northbound on Route 29 about two miles north of Route 6 (River Road) when the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The impact caused the vehicle to spin and strike an embankment. The driver is identified as 51 year-old Maria H. Wood, of Arrington, Va. Wood was pronounced dead at the scene. She WAS wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. There were no passengers inside the vehicle.